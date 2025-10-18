Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Adds 14 points in preseason start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clark totaled 14 points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 21 minutes during Friday's 126-110 preseason loss to the 76ers.
Clark was penciled into the starting lineup while the usual starters received the night off in the preseason finale. He was a bit shaky from the field but managed to reach double figures in the scoring column with the help of a perfect showing from the charity stripe. Clark showed some promise Friday night, but he's unlikely to be a factor in the team's rotation to begin the 2025-26 regular season.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Starting vs. Philadelphia•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Will play Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Out Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Won't go Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Won't return Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Plays disruptive defensive in SL•