Clark totaled 14 points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 21 minutes during Friday's 126-110 preseason loss to the 76ers.

Clark was penciled into the starting lineup while the usual starters received the night off in the preseason finale. He was a bit shaky from the field but managed to reach double figures in the scoring column with the help of a perfect showing from the charity stripe. Clark showed some promise Friday night, but he's unlikely to be a factor in the team's rotation to begin the 2025-26 regular season.