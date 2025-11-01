Clark (calf) is available for Saturday's game against Charlotte, Chris Hine of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Clark will return from a two-game absence due to a strained left calf Saturday. It's unclear whether he'll operate under a minutes restriction, though the 24-year-old swingman could see increased playing time with Anthony Edwards (hamstring) sidelined. Over three regular-season appearances, Clark has averaged 5.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 15.0 minutes per contest.