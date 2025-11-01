Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Available Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clark (calf) is available for Saturday's game against Charlotte, Chris Hine of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Clark will return from a two-game absence due to a strained left calf Saturday. It's unclear whether he'll operate under a minutes restriction, though the 24-year-old swingman could see increased playing time with Anthony Edwards (hamstring) sidelined. Over three regular-season appearances, Clark has averaged 5.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 15.0 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Questionable with calf strain•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Questionable to face LAL•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Won't play Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Bench role Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Adds 14 points in preseason start•