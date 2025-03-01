Clark is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Jazz.
The Timberwolves are tweaking their lineup for this matchup and Clark will return to the bench, as Terrence Shannon will be making the first start of his NBA career. Clark is averaging 4.5 points and 1.5 rebounds across 13.9 minutes per game when playing off the bench this season.
