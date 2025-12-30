Clark posted 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one block and three steals over 19 minutes during Monday's 136-101 victory over Chicago.

Clark hasn't played a major role off the Timberwolves bench this season, with only eight games with more than 19 minutes, but he made the most of his playing time on Monday night. The 24-year-old forward scored in double digits for the third time this season and led both teams with three steals. The UCLA product is averaging 4.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.5 assists in 14.2 minutes per game in his sophomore season.