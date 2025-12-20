Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Good to go Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clark (illness) isn't on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Bucks.
Clark missed Friday's contest due to illness, but he'll be back in action Sunday against Milwaukee. The 24-year-old wing is averaging 4.4 points and 2.1 rebounds across 14.7 minutes per game this season.
