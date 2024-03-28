Minnesota transferred Clark (Achilles) to the G League's Iowa Wolves on Thursday.
Clark was a second-round pick by the Timberwolves but has yet to play this season while recovering from an Achilles surgery he underwent during his final collegiate season at UCLA in 2022-23. It's unclear if he'll be cleared to play before the end of his rookie campaign, but it's encouraging to see the youngster ramping up in the G League.
