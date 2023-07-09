The Timberwolves are preparing for Clark (Achilles) to miss at least the first half of the 2023-24 season, Jace Frederick of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Clark suffering a right Achilles' tendon tear in March and later underwent surgery, but the major injury didn't deter the Timberwolves from selecting him in the second round in the 2023 NBA Draft and subsequently signing him to a two-way deal. Because he'll likely be sidelined for the entire 2023 portion of the Timberwolves' schedule and quite possibly beyond that, Clark is unlikely to exceed the two-way player limit of 50 active games with the NBA team during his rookie season. With that in mind, Clark will likely remain on a two-way deal throughout the upcoming season, but he could be upgraded to a standard NBA deal ahead of the 2024-25 season if he shows well in the G League and/or with the Timberwolves in the second half of the upcoming campaign.