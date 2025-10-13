Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Out Monday
Clark (neck) won't play in Monday's exhibition game against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions.
Clark will miss his second consecutive game due to a neck issue. His next opportunity to suit up will come Thursday against the Bulls.
