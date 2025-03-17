Clark had eight points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, four assists and three steals in 17 minutes during Sunday's 128-102 victory over the Jazz.

With Mike Conley resting, Minnesota still blew out Utah, allowing Clark to play 17 minutes, his most since Feb. 24. He took advantage of the playing time, recording a season-high four steals while falling one short of his high-water mark in steals.