Clark averaged 8.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 28.1 minutes per game over four Las Vegas Summer League appearances.

Clark was part of the first unit for all of his outings, and he notably swiped 2.5 steals per contest during the exhibition period as well. The 23-year-old swingman opened his rookie season with the G League in 2024-25, but he's set to begin the 2025-26 campaign as a reserve for the Timberwolves. With Nickeil Alexander-Walker now out of the picture, Clark will likely spend training camp battling with Terrence Shannon for the backup role at small forward behind Jaden McDaniels.