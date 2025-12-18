Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Plays just nine minutes in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clark totaled two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, one block and one steal across nine minutes during Wednesday's 116-110 loss to the Grizzlies.
Clark's role has dwindled, as he saw under 10 minutes of playing time for the first time since Nov. 26. This decreased role came with Anthony Edwards (foot) and Mike Conley (Achilles) sidelined, which may signal that Clark might be out of the rotation entirely once Edwards and/or Conley return.
