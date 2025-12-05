Clark racked up 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 14 minutes during Thursday's 125-116 victory over the Pelicans.

For the fourth game in a row, Clark saw minutes in teens off the bench. This was his third solid showing in a row, but until the minutes creep up even more, his fantasy appeal is going to be limited to the deepest of fantasy leagues.