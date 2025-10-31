Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Questionable with calf strain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clark is questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets with a left calf strain.
Clark is trying to end a two-game absence with the issue. If he's unable to go Saturday, Terrence Shannon would likely have a longer leash from the second unit.
