Clark will come off the bench during Friday's game against the Rockets.
As a result of Conley returning to the starting lineup, Clark will return to a bench role in Friday's game in Houston. The 23-year-old guard is averaging 4.8 points and 1.5 rebounds in 13.5 minutes per game in a reserve role for Minnesota this season.
