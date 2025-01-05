The Timberwolves transferred Clark from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Sunday.
Clark, who is on a two-way deal with the Timberwolves, will rejoin the club ahead of Monday's game against the Clippers. The 23-year-old's presence shouldn't cause any waves in the rotation, as he has yet to appear in a game at the NBA level.
