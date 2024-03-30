Clark (Achilles) is out to face the Bulls on Sunday.
Clark has yet to play this season, and given he continues to rehab from his injury, chances are he won't feature before the end of the campaign. His next chance to play would be Tuesday's home game against the Rockets.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Heads to G League for rehab•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Still out indefinitely•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Remains out indefinitely•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Still out indefinitely•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Remains out indefinitely•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Likely to miss start of season•