Clark logged 11 points (3-4 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes during Sunday's 144-117 victory over the Kings.

Clark continues to impress at the end of Minnesota's bench. Through eight regular-season contests, he's averaging 5.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 three-pointers in 16.6 minutes per contest while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc.