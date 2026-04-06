Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Sees 11 minutes in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clark logged nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt), two assists and one steal across 11 minutes during Sunday's 122-108 loss to the Hornets.
Clark played a very modest role off the bench due to Anthony Edwards (knee) getting the night off. Over the past three weeks, Clark has just five appearances to his name for an average of 11.1 minutes per contest.
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