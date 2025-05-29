Clark supplied two points (1-1 FG), one rebound and one steal in seven minutes during Wednesday's 124-94 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Clark appeared in five playoff games for the Timberwolves this season, all of which were decided by more than 20 points. The rookie guard saw inconsistent playing time for Minnesota in 2024-25, averaging 4.1 points and 1.3 rebounds in 13.1 minutes across 40 regular-season appearances.