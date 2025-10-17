Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Starting vs. Philadelphia
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clark is in the starting lineup for Friday's preseason contest against the 76ers.
The Timberwolves decided to rest the majority of their regular rotation members, so Clark will get the chance to play extended minutes in their final preseason tune-up. Clark isn't expected to have a steady rotation role once the regular season begins on Oct. 22 against the Trail Blazers.
