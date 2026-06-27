Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: To re-sign with Minnesota

Clark will sign a three-year, $10 million contract with the Timberwolves, Chris Hine of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports Friday.

The defensive-minded wing will re-sign with Minnesota after spending the first two years of his career with the club. He saw relatively consistent minutes before the Timberwolves traded for Ayo Dosunmu last season, though Clark could have a clearer path to consistent playing time in 2026-27 due to Naz Reid and Julius Randle no longer being in the picture. In addition, Donte DiVincenzo is expected to miss most, if not all, of the season after rupturing his Achilles in the first round of the playoffs. Over 68 regular-season appearances (one start) last season, Clark averaged 4.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.7 steals in 13.1 minutes per game.