Clark (neck) will play in Thursday's preseason game against the Bulls, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Clark will return to action after missing Minnesota's last two exhibition games due to a neck issue. The 24-year-old swingman has an opportunity to carve out a meaningful role in his sophomore season after averaging 4.1 points across 13.1 minutes per game in 40 regular-season appearances (four starts) in 2024-25.