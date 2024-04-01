Clark (Achilles) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.
Clark hasn't yet played this season and continues to rehab from his Achilles injury. It's unclear whether he'll return before the end of the regular season.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Ruled out vs. Chicago•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Heads to G League for rehab•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Still out indefinitely•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Remains out indefinitely•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Still out indefinitely•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Remains out indefinitely•