Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clark (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Chris Hine of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Clark will miss his first regular-season game while dealing with left calf tightness. The guard has averaged 14.7 minutes off the bench through three contests, and Terrance Shannon could be an option to pick up some of his minutes in the rotation.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Bench role Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Adds 14 points in preseason start•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Starting vs. Philadelphia•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Will play Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Out Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Clark: Won't go Thursday•