Clark will not return to Sunday's game against the Thunder due to neck pain.

Clark exited the game in the third quarter after taking a fall on a layup attempt. He concludes the contest with 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt), four steals and a rebound in 17 minutes of play. Terrence Shannon and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are likely to see increased minutes with Clark sidelined.