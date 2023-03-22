Nowell (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
Nowell logged 20 minutes in his first game action since Feb. 24 as he dealt with tendinitis in his left knee and scored 14 points. Although the Timberwolves will likely maintain caution with Nowell given the touchy nature of the injury, he should be expected to see a similar if not expanded role Wednesday with Anthony Edwards (ankle) sidelined.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Scores 14 points in return•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Suiting up Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Trending toward playing•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Out vs. Raptors•