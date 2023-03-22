Nowell (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

Nowell logged 20 minutes in his first game action since Feb. 24 as he dealt with tendinitis in his left knee and scored 14 points. Although the Timberwolves will likely maintain caution with Nowell given the touchy nature of the injury, he should be expected to see a similar if not expanded role Wednesday with Anthony Edwards (ankle) sidelined.