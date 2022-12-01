Nowell closed Wednesday's 109-101 win over Memphis with 24 points (9-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 31 minutes.

Nowell had scored 20-plus points just one time through his first 20 contests of the 2022-23 campaign, but he's now poured in 23 and 24 points in back-to-back games. The 23-year-old has also secured five boards and two assists in each matchup, showcasing his value in categories outside of scoring. Nowell has come off the bench in every game this year and is averaging 11.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists (22 appearances).