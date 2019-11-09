Nowell was assigned to the Iowa Wolves on Saturday.

In a move that likely foreshadows Jeff Teague's (illness) return, Nowell was sent down to the G-League ahead of Sunday's tilt with Denver. The rookie saw action in a single game for the Timberwolves, failing to record a statistic in a lone minute of play. He'll likely see extensive run in Iowa, though he's expected to merely serve as rotational depth for Minnesota this year.