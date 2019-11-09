Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Assigned to Iowa
Nowell was assigned to the Iowa Wolves on Saturday.
In a move that likely foreshadows Jeff Teague's (illness) return, Nowell was sent down to the G-League ahead of Sunday's tilt with Denver. The rookie saw action in a single game for the Timberwolves, failing to record a statistic in a lone minute of play. He'll likely see extensive run in Iowa, though he's expected to merely serve as rotational depth for Minnesota this year.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Back from G League•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Assigned to G League•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Reaches deal with Minnesota•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Missing another game•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Out Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Headed to Minnesota•
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.