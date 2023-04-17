Nowell (knee) is available for Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round against the Nuggets on Sunday.
Nowell was questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup due to a left knee issue, but he'll be available off the bench. He played 13 minutes during Friday's Play-In Game against the Thunder.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Not on injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Gets another questionable tag•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Returns for Play-In Tournament•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Gets questionable tag•