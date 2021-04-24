Nowell (lower leg) is available Saturday against the Jazz, freelance NBA reporter Dane Moore reports.
Coach Chris Finch added that he's "pretty comfortable about where we are at rotation-wise," suggesting that Nowell may not see the court. If Nowell does play, he could take minutes away from Josh Okogie.
