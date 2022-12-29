Nowell chipped in 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 119-118 loss to the Pelicans.

Nowell was held to five points in 20 minutes Monday against the Heat, but he managed to return to double figures Wednesday evening with the help of a decent shooting performance. The Washington product has struggled to consistently produce for the Timberwolves of late, as he's failed to piece together consecutive games in double figures since putting up 13 points Dec. 14 and 13 points Dec. 16.