Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Called up by Minnesota
Nowell was recalled by the Timberwolves ahead of Saturday's game against Oklahoma City.
Nowell hasn't been part of Ryan Saunders' rotations for much of the season, having seen action in just seven games on the season. That trend's liable to continue as the Timberwolves don't have any injuries aside from Jack Layman (toe), who's missed extensive time.
