Nowell is questionable for Wednesday's action against the Wizards due to an illness, freelance NBA reporter Dane Moore reports.

All signs are pointing to a flu-like illness running rampant throughout the Timberwolves' locker room, and Nowell is the latest victim. Jarred Vanderbilt, Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels are also under the weather. It's at the point where fantasy managers with any Wolves player rostered should be concerned about a potential absence.