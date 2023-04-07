Nowell (knee) is considered questionable for Saturday's game versus the Spurs.
Nowell hasn't suited up for the past four games despite a questionable tag each time, so it's best to temper any expectations regarding his status for Saturday. The coaching staff will likely aim to get him healthy in time for the Play-In Tournament or the playoffs if the Timberwolves climb out of the Play-In.
