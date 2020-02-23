Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Clear of injury report
Nowell (illness) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game at Denver.
The 20-year-old was sidelined for Friday's game against the Celtics due to the illness, but his absence will be limited to one game. Nowell has appeared in only nine NBA contests this season, so there's no guarantee he sees the court despite being healthy.
