Nowell registered four points (2-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 104-99 loss to the Mavericks.

After scoring 18 points in his previous game, Nowell struggled to put the ball in the basket against Dallas. The 23-year-old guard failed to convert on any of his three-point attempts and recorded his fifth-fewest points of the season.