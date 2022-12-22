Nowell registered four points (2-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 104-99 loss to the Mavericks.
After scoring 18 points in his previous game, Nowell struggled to put the ball in the basket against Dallas. The 23-year-old guard failed to convert on any of his three-point attempts and recorded his fifth-fewest points of the season.
