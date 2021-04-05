Nowell is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against Sacramento due to a bruised right tibia.

Nowell picked up the injury during Saturday's loss to the Sixers, when he was limited to just five minutes of action. With Malik Beasley (hamstring) and Ricky Rubio (back) also doubtful Monday, expect Jordan McLaughlin to again play a major role, while Josh Okogie and Anthony Edwards should also benefit.