Nowell (lower leg) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against Sacramento.
Nowell has missed the last two games with a lower leg injury, and it looks like he will likely miss a third. His potential absence won't have a significant impact on the team's rotation.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Officially out Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Doubtful Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Out Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Questionable for Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Scoreless in 10 minutes•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Not on injury report•