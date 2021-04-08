Nowell (lower leg) is unlikely to play Friday against Boston.
Nowell is still dealing with a bruised tibia in his right leg that will likely cost him a third straight game. Prior to the injury, Nowell had played at least 20 minutes in all but one of the Wolves' last 16 games.
