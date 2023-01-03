Nowell is starting Monday's game against the Nuggets.
Nowell will enter the starting lineup at shooting guard with Anthony Edwards bumping over to point guard due to the absence of D'Angelo Russell (illness). This marks Nowell's first start of the 2022-23 campaign, and he's averaging 11.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in his last seven appearances.
