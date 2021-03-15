Nowell compiled 14 points (4-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT, four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 25 minutes in Sunday's 114-112 win over the Trail Blazers.

With Malik Beasley, D'Angelo Russell and Jarrett Culver out of the lineup, Nowell's role increased sharply in the narrow win. The 2019 first-round pick has especially benefitted from Beasley's suspension. He's moved up in the rotation and is currently averaging 27 minutes per game since the All-Star break.