Nowell closed Sunday's 141-123 victory over the Rockets with 11 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals in 18 minutes.

Nowell had an inconsistent role early in the season, but he's now scored in double figures in 10 of his last 12 appearances despite continuing to come off the bench. He was a well-rounded contributor in Sunday's blowout win and should maintain a steady role off the bench as long as he remains productive.