Nowell posted four points (2-7 FG), six rebounds, three assists and two steals during Wednesday's win over New York.
Although a rough shooting performance from the field, Nowell picked up the slack elsewhere and grabbed a season high off the glass while finishing as the only bench player with a positive point differential. Although he's contributed across the scoresheet recently, he's also failed to crack double-digit points in four straight games.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Has 14 points off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Scores in double-digits again•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Drills four threes in relief•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Scores 17 points off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Multiple career highs vs. Pelicans•
-
Timberwolves' Jaylen Nowell: Increased role with Beasley out•