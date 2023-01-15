Nowell finished with 16 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 26 minutes in Saturday's 110-102 win over the Cavaliers.

Nowell and Naz Reid (17 points and seven rebounds) spearheaded the Timberwolves' second unit and finished as the team's third- and second-leading scorers on the night. Prior to Saturday's excellent showing, Nowell had underwhelmed from a statistical standpoint over his last five games, averaging 8.2 points, 2.6 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 16.8 minutes.