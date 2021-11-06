Nowell produced zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one steal in nine minutes during Friday's 106-86 loss to the Clippers.
After a mini-breakout last season, Nowell has faded into obscurity and has in fact played in just three games thus far. He was able to provide a nice scoring punch off the bench during the 2020-21 campaign but it apparently did very little in terms of earning regular minutes this season.
