Nowell (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Nowell also carried a questionable tag against the Lakers on Tuesday, but he played 13 minutes with nine points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field. If he gets the green light, it's likely that Nowell will play a similar role versus the Thunder.
