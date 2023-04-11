Nowell (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Nowell missed the last six contests of the regular season while rehabbing from left knee tendinitis, but he'll have a chance to take the court Tuesday if he fares well in morning shootaround and pregame warmups. The T-Wolves should have a better idea of his availability closer to the 10 p.m. ET tipoff.
