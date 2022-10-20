Nowell totaled 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 victory over the Thunder.

Nowell has been a regular presence off the bench for the Timberwolves in each of the last three seasons and that's not going to change here, especially since this is the most stacked roster Minnesota has had since the former Washington standout entered the league. He might be prone to deliver some good performances from time to time, but Nowell shouldn't be counted as a regular fantasy contributor going forward.