Nowell (knee) is available to play in Tuesday's contest against the Lakers.

Nowell missed the last six games of the regular season for Minnesota with his knee issue. The Timberwolves will be shorthanded Tuesday night, as Rudy Gobert is suspended and Jaden McDaniels is out with a hand fracture. For that reason, Nowell may find himself with some rotation minutes Tuesday evening after being used sparingly down the stretch.