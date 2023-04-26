Nowell (knee) is available for Game 5 versus the Nuggets on Tuesday.
Nowell has been upgraded from questionable to available despite a nagging knee injury for the fifth straight game. While he should feature off the bench, Nowell has failed to score in the previous two contests.
